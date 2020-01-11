'Jadoo made the party as well': Tiger Shroff shares rare video from Hritik Roshan's birthday bash

Tiger Shroff who called Hritik his "superhero" took to his social media channel and shared a video from the party.

Yesterday was a special day for Hritik Roshan as the actor celebrated his 46th birthday and despite suffering from a viral infection, not only greeted his fans but enjoyed an evening with his close friends and family.

The party featured a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sussane Khan, among others, who helped the Super 30 actor ring in his big day.

Tiger Shroff who called Hritik his "superhero" took to his social media channel and shared a video from the party which featured all the guests staring in the camera, standing in a circle.

Tiger captioned the post saying, "About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer!"

Apart from Tiger, a lot of other celebs also posted on their social media and wished the actor health and happiness for the year ahead.

Hritik's ex-wife and good friend Sussane Roshan also posted a series of unseen pictures of Hritik and their two sons and called the War actor "the most incredible man I know".

On the work front, Hritik had an eventful 2019 with two releases War and Super 30 and is reportedly now preparing for the next film of his superhit franchise Krrish.

Tiger, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie will also feature Shraddha Kapoor from Baaghi and Disha Patani from Baaghi 2 together.