'Jadoo made the party as well': Tiger Shroff shares rare video from Hritik Roshan's birthday bash

Headlines

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

ICC reveals ODI World Cup 2023 mascot names after fans vote

IMD weather update: Heavy rain predicted in these 4 districts, check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Meet man who is set to head Rs 1,91,300 crore L&T Group as chairman

UGC NET December 2023 registration begins at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know last date to apply

Thyroid: 10 superfoods for hypothyroidism

8 superb benefits of eating poha for breakfast

Top run scorers at No.3 in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

World Cup 2023: Check full squads of India, England, Pakistan and all other teams participating in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's families celebrate newborn daughter Raabiyaa's 'pehli chhati', actress shares photos

Badshah gifts his expensive sneakers worth Rs 1.50 lakh to 15-year-old fan, video goes viral, fans react

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Jadoo made the party as well': Tiger Shroff shares rare video from Hritik Roshan's birthday bash

Tiger Shroff who called Hritik his "superhero" took to his social media channel and shared a video from the party.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2020, 06:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yesterday was a special day for Hritik Roshan as the actor celebrated his 46th birthday and despite suffering from a viral infection, not only greeted his fans but enjoyed an evening with his close friends and family. 

The party featured a lot of Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sussane Khan, among others, who helped the Super 30 actor ring in his big day. 

Tiger Shroff who called Hritik his "superhero" took to his social media channel and shared a video from the party which featured all the guests staring in the camera, standing in a circle. 

Tiger captioned the post saying, "About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Apart from Tiger, a lot of other celebs also posted on their social media and wished the actor health and happiness for the year ahead. 

Hritik's ex-wife and good friend Sussane Roshan also posted a series of unseen pictures of Hritik and their two sons and called the War actor "the most incredible man I know". 

On the work front, Hritik had an eventful 2019 with two releases War and Super 30 and is reportedly now preparing for the next film of his superhit franchise Krrish. 

Tiger, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie will also feature Shraddha Kapoor from Baaghi and Disha Patani from Baaghi 2 together. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Subhash Ghai says Bollywood doesn't have talent, which is why our films are not working: 'Most of them don't even...'

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

Karnataka bandh today: Schools, Ola, BMTC, theatres- Know what’s open and what’s closed

Kiran Baliyan ends India's 72-year medal drought with a Women's shot put bronze

Viral video: Bold black bear joins picnic in Mexico's park, amazes picnickers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE