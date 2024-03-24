Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actor, who lived in chawl for 33 years, sold peanuts, became superstar, would have owned half of Andheri if...

Jackie Shroff said that he would have owned half of Andheri if he hadn't invested in luxury cars.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 04:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Jackie Shroff
Bollywood star Jackie Shroff has a strong bond with his children, Tiger and Krishna, he often gets spotted with his son on several occasions. They appeared together on Koffee with Karan as well.

Jackie and Krishna came together to celebrate the former's birthday, they also made a video for Krishna's YouTube channel. Recently, the dup spoke to a fashion magazine and talked about each other.

During their interview with GQ, Jackie Shroff was asked who among them was more likely to spend money on things they liked. The actor responded and said it used to be him, but not anymore. He then said he hadn't invested in luxury cars, he could have owned half of Andheri. Jackie urged his fans to invest in property. He then asked his daughter about her r financial management skills. To which, Krishna said that she is quite good at it. Jackie jokingly said, "Yeh kanjoos hai" (she is stingy)."

On the personal front, Jackie's life has never been easy. He lost his brother at a very young age. He saw his elder brother dying in front of him. He lived in chawl for 33 years, and sold peanuts on bus stands before becoming an actor. His childhood was traumatic. The actor often speaks about his early life and the struggles he faced during his childhood.  

Meanwhile, Bhidu Jackie Shroff is famous for his viral desi food recipes, and he decided to take his iconic anda kadi patta dish for Never Have I Ever's Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). Earlier, Netflix dropped a throwback video of 2023 with Jackie Shroff and characters from their popular series. The video starts with Jackie Shroff delivering tiffin to Devi. Later, Jackie jumps into the world of Sex Education and joins the Rotis vs Motis debate. Jackie agrees that Not Maeve (Emma Mackey), but Ruby Mathews (Mimi Keene) should not be Otis Milburn's (Asa Butterfield). Jackie removes his shirt and flaunts his vest that proudly says #TeamRotis forever. The video ends with Netflix promising that whatever fans have imagined, they have got them covered.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Netflix uploaded the video with the caption, "Idhar Anda Kadipatta, udhar Rotis- ye Netflix ke bhidus ko khaana ekdum mast samajhta hai!"  On the work front, Jackie Shroff will soon be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again. In the upcoming actioner, Jackie will reprise the role of the antagonist Omar Hafeez from Sooryavanshi. 

