Meet actor, who lived in chawl for 33 years, sold peanuts, became superstar, would have owned half of Andheri if...

Jackie Shroff said that he would have owned half of Andheri if he hadn't invested in luxury cars.

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff has a strong bond with his children, Tiger and Krishna, he often gets spotted with his son on several occasions. They appeared together on Koffee with Karan as well.

Jackie and Krishna came together to celebrate the former's birthday, they also made a video for Krishna's YouTube channel. Recently, the dup spoke to a fashion magazine and talked about each other.

During their interview with GQ, Jackie Shroff was asked who among them was more likely to spend money on things they liked. The actor responded and said it used to be him, but not anymore. He then said he hadn't invested in luxury cars, he could have owned half of Andheri. Jackie urged his fans to invest in property. He then asked his daughter about her r financial management skills. To which, Krishna said that she is quite good at it. Jackie jokingly said, "Yeh kanjoos hai" (she is stingy)."

On the personal front, Jackie's life has never been easy. He lost his brother at a very young age. He saw his elder brother dying in front of him. He lived in chawl for 33 years, and sold peanuts on bus stands before becoming an actor. His childhood was traumatic. The actor often speaks about his early life and the struggles he faced during his childhood.

