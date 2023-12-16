Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

Jackie Shroff recalls how 'everything was normal' even after Hero as he completes 40 years in the film industry.

Jackie Shroff has completed 40 years in the industry. The actor made his debut as lead in Subhash Ghai's Hero which earned him immense praise from the audience and critics. Recently, the actor revealed that even after his blockbuster debut, nothing changed in his life and he was unaware of any stardom.

In an interview with News18, Jackie Shroff recalled living in the same chawl even after Hero and said, "I was unaware of any kind of stardom and that is how I am even today. Aisa koi jhatka nahi laga tha zindagi main. Even my parents reacted normally. For them, it was like their child had got some work as they were unaware of anything related to this industry. I worked in a travel agency before I became a model and then an actor but for my parents, the biggest feeling was that I had got some work and I would be able to survive. They were oblivious to any kind of stardom. For them, it was like Jackie ko hero ka role mila hai (laughs)."

He further added that though things changed on the professional front for him, everything was normal on the personal front and said, "I was still staying in the same chawl, almost four to five years after Hero released. The day after the premiere of Hero, I was still standing in the same queue to go to the common washroom for my morning call. I was a hero but I was still standing in the queue to go to the bathroom (laughs). Everything was normal for me it’s just that I had become a hero. I was still sitting down in our house and eating dal chawal prepared by my mother. As a person, nothing has changed for me. I still have the same respect and regard for the entire film fraternity."

He also recalled how the people in the chawl gifted him a washroom and said, "Kya mast gift diya tha sab doston ne mil ke (laughs). We had seven houses in our chawl and there were approximately 30 people staying in them. We would share 3 common washrooms amongst all of us. But all those people were really sweet and they would always give me preference whenever I was standing in the queue."

Jackie Shroff also said that it was Ghai’s stubbornness that got him the lead role in Hero, "Subhashji had taken the script of Hero to many actors but everyone had refused. He was really angry and that’s when he decided that I will cast a newcomer and make him into a huge star. My friend Ashok Khanna, who would teach me Hindi fiction had passed my photograph to Subhashji. Ashok Khanna fixed up a meeting and Subhashji asked me whether I knew acting and my answer was no. He asked me whether I knew Hindi and I said that I had very Bambiya language which was very informal. He then asked me whether I had got into any brawls in real life and I said yes."

Jackie Shroff was recently seen in the movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka which also starred Neena Gupta. Helmed by Vijay Maurya, the film also stars Rakhi Sawant and revolves around the story of a man who chooses an old widower's home for his first robbery, kicking off a set of events that have them both look at life in a new way and with new companions in the starkness of the city of Mumbai.