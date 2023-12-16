Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

Headlines

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Christmas 2023: 6 thoughtful Xmas gift ideas for kids

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

WTC 2023 rewind: Five things that went wrong for India

8 healthy snacks for brides to be

Best bowling figures for Pakistan on Test debut

Most successful captains in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Not Jackie Shroff, but Subhash Ghai planned Hero with this star, director replaced him due to his...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was replaced from these two blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan due to...

Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

Jackie Shroff recalls how 'everything was normal' even after Hero as he completes 40 years in the film industry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jackie Shroff has completed 40 years in the industry. The actor made his debut as lead in Subhash Ghai's Hero which earned him immense praise from the audience and critics. Recently, the actor revealed that even after his blockbuster debut, nothing changed in his life and he was unaware of any stardom. 

In an interview with News18, Jackie Shroff recalled living in the same chawl even after Hero and said, "I was unaware of any kind of stardom and that is how I am even today. Aisa koi jhatka nahi laga tha zindagi main. Even my parents reacted normally. For them, it was like their child had got some work as they were unaware of anything related to this industry. I worked in a travel agency before I became a model and then an actor but for my parents, the biggest feeling was that I had got some work and I would be able to survive. They were oblivious to any kind of stardom. For them, it was like Jackie ko hero ka role mila hai (laughs)."

He further added that though things changed on the professional front for him, everything was normal on the personal front and said, "I was still staying in the same chawl, almost four to five years after Hero released. The day after the premiere of Hero, I was still standing in the same queue to go to the common washroom for my morning call. I was a hero but I was still standing in the queue to go to the bathroom (laughs). Everything was normal for me it’s just that I had become a hero. I was still sitting down in our house and eating dal chawal prepared by my mother. As a person, nothing has changed for me. I still have the same respect and regard for the entire film fraternity." 

He also recalled how the people in the chawl gifted him a washroom and said, "Kya mast gift diya tha sab doston ne mil ke (laughs). We had seven houses in our chawl and there were approximately 30 people staying in them. We would share 3 common washrooms amongst all of us. But all those people were really sweet and they would always give me preference whenever I was standing in the queue."

Jackie Shroff also said that it was Ghai’s stubbornness that got him the lead role in Hero, "Subhashji had taken the script of Hero to many actors but everyone had refused. He was really angry and that’s when he decided that I will cast a newcomer and make him into a huge star. My friend Ashok Khanna, who would teach me Hindi fiction had passed my photograph to Subhashji. Ashok Khanna fixed up a meeting and Subhashji asked me whether I knew acting and my answer was no. He asked me whether I knew Hindi and I said that I had very Bambiya language which was very informal. He then asked me whether I had got into any brawls in real life and I said yes."

Jackie Shroff was recently seen in the movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka which also starred Neena Gupta. Helmed by Vijay Maurya, the film also stars Rakhi Sawant and revolves around the story of a man who chooses an old widower's home for his first robbery, kicking off a set of events that have them both look at life in a new way and with new companions in the starkness of the city of Mumbai.

 

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni's iconic no.7 jersey reportedly retired by BCCI as tribute to ‘Captain Cool’

This video of adorable puppy trying to catch bubbles will make your day, watch

Tejasswi Prakash says she, Karan Kundrra were not 'perfect' couple: 'When two strong-headed people come together...'

Meet man who started career with Rs 8000, now ready to challenge Mukesh Ambani with company worth...

Watch: Verbal clash erupts as woman argues with Noida society residents over feeding stray dogs, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE