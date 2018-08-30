It's going to be Abhishek Bachchan's 'Manmarziyaan' vs Jackky Bhagnani's 'Mitron' on September 14

September is all set to deliver a bucket full of movies with back to back releases. With Nitin Kakkar's Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kriti Kamra and Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood is all set for two different genre of films.

Both set in small towns, Mitron has been shot on the unexplored locations of Gujarat. The city of Ahmedabad has been explored intensively for the film. Whereas, Manmarziyaan has extensively been shot in Amritsar and other parts of Punjab.

While Mitron is set against a Gujarati backdrop, Manmarziyaan will showcase the Punjabi flavour.

Mitron traces the journey of Jay (Jackky Bhagnani) and Avni (Kritika Kamra), as they set on the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds. The hilarious trailer has earlier tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience.

Manmarziyaan, set in Amritsar, the film tells the story of Taapsee's sharp-tongued Rumi, who is torn between two men: the reckless Vicky and the level-headed Robbie (Bachchan). Dhillon said she took two years to complete the script and said the film tells a story that everyone can relate to.

The two films are all set to take on the box office on September 14!