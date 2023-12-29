Isha Koppikar breaks silence on reports of divorce from Timmy Narang: 'It's too early...'

Isha Koppikar has reacted to the reports of her separation from her husband Timmy Narang.

Actress Isha Koppikar has reacted to reports of her separation from her husband Timmy Narang. On Thursday, ETimes reported that in November, Isha parted ways from Timmy after 14 years of marriage, and the actress moved out of her matrimonial home alongside her nine-year-old daughter Rianna.

However, the portal further reported that when Isha was contacted to confirm the same, she texted back, "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity."

The initial report of ETimes quoted a source who said, "The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn't succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter." Isha's revert saying 'it's too early' does give a major hint that all is not well between them.

Isha and Timmy got married in November 2009. As per media reports, they fell in love after meeting at a gym. Before dating, the duo were friends for three years. Isha and Timmy became parents to daughter Rianna in July 2014. Isha is known for her performance in films such as Krishna Cottage, Don, Kya Kool Hai Hum. She gained popularity in Bollywood with her item song Khallas in Ram Gopal Varma's Company.