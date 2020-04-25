Irrfan Khan's mother passes away in Jaipur, actor attends funeral via video conferencing

Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum passed away on Saturday morning. Aged 95, she passed away due to natural causes. Her funeral took place in the evening and Irrfan attended the same via video conferencing, owing to the ban on travelling during coronavirus lockdown.

Saeeda resided in Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur. She is believed to have taken her last breath there. Irrfan could not be physically present to pay his last respects to his mother so he was on a video conferencing call for the funeral.

Saeeda is survived by her three sons namely Irrfan Khan, Salman and Imran. Salman had confirmed his mother's demise to The New Indian Express and said, "My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai's health."

Saeeda belonged to a Nawabi family of Rajasthan's only Muslim state during the pre-independence era, Tonk. She was also a poet. Reportedly, only a handful of family members could participate in the burial ceremony at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of Jaipur.