'Irrfan Khan had started raising funds for COVID-19, asked to keep it secret': Late actor's close friend

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away after a battle with colon infection on April 29, 2020. The actor's demise came at a time when India, among other countries, was fighting novel coronavirus. However, not many would know that Irrfan had already started creating funds to help people in fight against COVID-19.

A month after his demise, Irrfan's neighbour and close friend from Jaipur, Ziaullah, spoke to Pinkvilla, and revealed something that nobody was aware about. He said that Irrfan was raising funds to help people in fight against coronavirus, and his only clause was that nobody should know about his contribution.

When asked about something that nobody knew about Irrfan, Ziaullah was quick to mention, “With the Coronavirus situation we were creating funds to help people. When we spoke to his brother, he was ready to help and even Irrfan helped us with funds for poor people.”

“His only clause was nobody should know that he has helped. As a family, they believe that the right hand shouldn’t know what the left hand has given. For them it was more important for people to get relief. Now, I am sharing this with the world as he is no more between us. It’s our responsibility to tell everyone that there are souls like this too,” he added.