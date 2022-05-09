Ira Khan cuts cake wearing yellow bikini, celebrates birthday with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Photo credit/Popdiaries Instagram

On Sunday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turned 25 years old. She conducted two separate cake-cutting sessions, one with her boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare and the other with her parents and stepbrother Azad Rao Khan. At midnight, she had a small pastry-cutting ceremony with her friend Danielle Pereira.

Nupur took to Instagram to share a few photos from her birthday celebration. He wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love (heart emoticon) I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love."





Another photo from Ira's cake-cutting ceremony with her parents was also posted online. As Ira blows out the candles in cream and yellow swimsuit, her father Aamir and brother Azad are seen shirtless, clapping for her. Just before the ceremony, they appear to have walked out of the water. Reena Dutta, Ira's mother and Aamir's first wife, is seen in the photo too.

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, disclosed that she has been suffering from anxiety attacks. She shared information in that post, and she later revealed what helped her deal with the situation after the attack in another post.



She wrote, “1 thing that helped my anxiety. I used body scrub for the first time in my life. I only managed to shower after the palpitations had passed but I wasn't feeling settled and I was worried they would be back. It took a while to figure out what I felt like doing and then actually get up to do it. However, eventually - I took a relatively long shower (mine usually last only 3-5 minutes) with body scrub. Why I think the body scrub helped me is because it made for a heightened tactile (sense organs - touch) experience. My mind shifted focus to feeling the coarse scrub on my body. I was told you're supposed to put oil after you use a scrub. So then I did that. Then got into those super soft pyjamas from the photo. Then put a face mask. Result: I managed to fall asleep on Sunday night. I don't know if it will work everytime. It's also a post attack soothing and not a during attack thing. But I'm also caught up in my own head too much, I think. So increasing the number of tactile experiences in my daily life may be a good idea. And maybe that'll add to the variables that act as general preventives to unhealthy mental health.”