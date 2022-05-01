Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan reveals she has started getting frequent anxiety attacks

Aamir Khan/Instagram

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, recently wrote a post regarding her anxiety attacks. She also added that chatting to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and breathing 'helped make it not come to an attack' on Instagram. She also shared a selfie of herself showering after an anxiety attack.



She wrote, “I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks. As far as I understand it (anxiety attacks), they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like.

It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular (context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now), I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep (it usually happens at night for me) but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later.”

Ira posted photographs of herself on her Instagram stories on Saturday. She revealed in the posts that she has been informed many times that she appears to be really serious. She stated on Instagram that she has a typical face that is neither happy nor sad.



On the first picture, Ira wrote, “I turned the camera on and this is what my face looks like right now. This is the expression on my face. People have said that I look very serious. When I am actually just being normal. This is my normal face. It’s not smiley or happy but it’s not unhappy either. I’d say it is pretty neutral.”