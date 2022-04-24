Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan tries fake smiling, writes ‘people say I look very serious’

Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, has never been afraid to share her thoughts on Instagram. She has frequently discussed her mental health as well as her connection with Nupur Shikhare. Ira posted photographs of herself on her Instagram stories on Saturday. She revealed in the posts that she has been informed many times that she appears to be really serious. She stated on Instagram that she has a typical face that is neither happy nor sad.

On the first picture, Ira wrote, “I turned the camera on and this is what my face looks like right now. This is the expression on my face. People have said that I look very serious. When I am actually just being normal. This is my normal face. It’s not smiley or happy but it’s not unhappy either. I’d say it is pretty neutral.”

Ira showed her genuine smile in the second photo. She claimed she was attempting to fake a smile but failing. She said that, even if the objective isn't to convey sadness, a fake smile can often do so.









Taking to Instagram on Monday 10 January, Ira dropped pictures from her Germany visit with her boyfriend and revealed that she has been attempting to lose 20 kgs that she has gained in the last four-five years. She wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head."



She continued that she has found a new motivation to try harder. "Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now", she wrote further in her post.