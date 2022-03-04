Ira Khan reveals if she will ever enter Bollywood like dad Aamir Khan

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, has always avoided the spotlight. The starkid is pursuing her own career path and has no plans to work in Bollywood films.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session with her fans, she answered a few questions, including whether or not she will act in films.

Take a look-

Taking to Instagram on Monday 10 January, Ira dropped pictures from her Germany visit with her boyfriend and revealed that she has been attempting to lose 20 kgs that she has gained in the last four-five years. She wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head."

She continued that she has found a new motivation to try harder. "Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now", she wrote further in her post.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan, Aamir's son and Ira's real brother, is poised to make his Bollywood debut shortly with the film 'Maharaja,' which will be released under the Yash Raj Films banner.