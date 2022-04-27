Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Aamir Khan turns into make-up artist for Ira Khan, daughter says 'who needs YouTube tutorials?'

Ira Khan has posted an adorable moment between her and her father Aamir Khan that went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

Aamir Khan turns into make-up artist for Ira Khan, daughter says 'who needs YouTube tutorials?'
Aamir Khan- Ira Khan

Aamir Khan turned into a make-up artist for his daughter Ira Khan, and the latter shared some lovingly adorable moments of them. 

Check out the images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

On the work front, Aamir will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.