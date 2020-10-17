Ira Khan has THIS to say to trolls leaving hateful comments on her mental health posts

Earlier, Ira Khan, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, observed each year on October 10, disclosed in one of her video posts on her verified Instagram handle that she is ‘clinically depressed’.

On Friday evening, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram handle to warn a certain section of social media users, namely trolls, against leaving hateful comments on her mental health posts.

Taking to her Instagram stories, superstar Aamir’s daughter apprised haters on social media that she will ‘delete hateful and irrelevant comments' from her posts on mental health by a user once, adding that if the same person repeats his/her actions and dares to write hateful messages, she will ‘restrict access’ of that person to her posts.





Ira posted a one-minute long video where she spoke her out and disclosed that she has been depressed since the last four years and is seeking help from a doctor while maintaining that she is better now. Ira captioned the post, “A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life altogether. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation (sic)."

In the video, however, Ira said, “Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

She continued, “So, I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better.”

“I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this? So, let’s start where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?” said Ira before ending her video abruptly.

Two days later, Ira posted another short video on her social media handle explaining and clarifying at the same time that all of what she will be speaking in her forthcoming posts about mental health would be through her personal experiences at different points of time in her life. She added none of what she will be speaking about should be taken as a “doctor certified” advice.

Ira plans to share her personal experiences and her struggles with mental illness and depression with her social media followers and friends and hopes to start a discussion around it so that more people can talk about mental health and the importance of mental well-being.