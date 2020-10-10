'I'm clinically depressed,' confesses Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has come out of the closet, accepting that she is clinically depressed. Ira made a video to raise awareness about the well-being of the mind, on World Mental Health Day. She has tried to bring people together and start a conversation on the need for awareness about mental health.

Ira started her video saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

Continuing with the thought of starting a dialogue among her followers, Ira further shared, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"

Ira, who is superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, has access to many things. Addressing the same, she stated, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?," ending her video abruptly.

"A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation," wrote Ira while sharing the video.

Here's her post:

Ira Khan has kept herself busy with a few activities, especially during the lockdown. Her recent favourite hobby is turning into a tattoo artist. She has shared videos of giving people tattoos.