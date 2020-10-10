'I'm clinically depressed,' confesses Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has come out of the closet, accepting that she is clinically depressed. Ira made a video to raise awareness about the well-being of the mind, on World Mental Health Day. She has tried to bring people together and start a conversation on the need for awareness about mental health.
Ira started her video saying, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."
Continuing with the thought of starting a dialogue among her followers, Ira further shared, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"
Ira, who is superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, has access to many things. Addressing the same, she stated, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?," ending her video abruptly.
"A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together.
Ira Khan has kept herself busy with a few activities, especially during the lockdown. Her recent favourite hobby is turning into a tattoo artist. She has shared videos of giving people tattoos.