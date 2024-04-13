Twitter
Bollywood

'Industry kisi ke baap ki nahi': Vidya Balan talks about nepotism in Bollywood, says 'there were times when...'

Vidya Balan said that success in the industry isn't only dependent on family connections, as many star kids would have succeeded otherwise.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bollywood star Vidya Balan, who is promoting her upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, talked about nepotism in Bollywood. The actress who started her career with the 2005 film Parineeta, faced challenges as an outsider without any industry connections. Despite this, Vidya became one of the most popular actresses. 

In an interview with Indian Express, Vidya said that success in the industry isn't only dependent on family connections, as many star kids would have succeeded otherwise. She said,"Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote." 

"I have been happy doing my own things. There were times when I felt like, ‘Maybe if I had the protection of certain people, people would have been a bit kinder in those phases.’ But in terms of opportunities, I don’t think anybody has been able to deny me my share," the actress mentioned. 

Vidya's film Do Aur Do Pyaar also features Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It's set to hit theaters on April 19, 2024. 

Earier, Vidya Balan had lodged an FIR against an unknown person with Mumbai Police for creating a fake Instagram account in her name and asking for money from people. According to Mumbai police, an unknown person who created an identical Instagram ID asked people for money by assuring them of jobs. Khar Police has registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT.

Vidya Balan has many followers online and she keeps creating videos and reels that are loved by her fans. This issue has created a serious problem for her as someone is misusing her name and asking for money from people. A police officer said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, he started contacting people associated with Bollywood.

