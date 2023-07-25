Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Meet man who quit government job to build Rs 555000 crore company, his net worth is…

This husband-wife duo runs India's top lingerie company worth Rs 500 crore; Isha Ambani’s firm made million dollar offer

Baba Ramdev, yoga guru and founder of Rs 46000 crore firm, buys new Land Rover Defender worth Rs 1.5 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

10 Health benefits of dates

Joint Pain: 7 superfoods to prevent gout problems 

Top 10 largest forests in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

Meet 90s superstar who became Miss India at 18, bought a Mumbai home at 22, know her connection to Dharmendra's family

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

This actress once had a reported net worth of Rs 2331 crore, making her India's richest actress.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The topmost actresses in Indian cinema charge in crores per film, sometimes in excess of a crore even for dance numbers and cameo appearances. It’s no wonder that their net worths are in billions of rupees nowadays. And yet, at one time, the richest actress of the country was one, who left Bollywood over 30 years ago and has not acted since. The reason is her aquired wealth as she is married into one of the richest families of India.

India’s richest actress is...

The mantle of India’s richest actress belongs to Tina Ambani, formerly Tina Munim, and wife of Anil Ambani of Reliance. As per reports, Tina’s net worth used to be somewhere around Rs 2331 crore on account being a part of the Reliance business empire. In fact, reports state that Tina’s net worth was once actually much greater but has come down since the losses suffered by her husand Anil, who filed for bankruptcy a few years ago. At their peak, Tina’s net worth was reported to be around Rs 10,000 crore. Even the conservative figure was higher than any current top actress.

Top 10 richest actresses of India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently the richest active actress in India with a net worth of around Rs 850 crore, followed by Priyanka Chopra (Rs 600 crore), and Kareena Kapoor (Rs 500 crore). Following these top three are Deepika Padukone (Rs 330 crore), Anushka Sharma (Rs 300 crore), Madhuri Dixit (Rs 290 crore), Nayanthara (Rs 210 crore), and Rani Mukerji and Kajol (both Rs 200 crore).

Tina Ambani’s film career and retirement

Tina Ambani, who was then known as Tina Munim, made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20 in Dev Anand’s Des Pardes. She went on to star against the top actors of the time, such as Amol Palekar in Baaton Baaton Mein, Rishi Kapoor in Karz, and Rajesh Khanna in Souten. After a string of successes in the early 80s, her films began to flop from the mid-80s and her work diminished. After 1987, she appeared in only two films with her final release being Jigarwala opposite Anil Kapoor in 1991. She quit Bollywood after her marriage to Anil the same year.

In an appearance on Simi Garewal’s show, she later said of Bollywood: "Sometimes I feel [that I left films too soon] too, but then I felt that there was a lot more to the world that I wanted to explore and experience, and not just stick to movies. I decided to quit. I never regretted it. I never wanted to go back, ever."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato delivery boy clears Tamil Nadu PSC Exam, company shares post

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

Meet Mumbai woman who runs Rs 7,65,000 crore company, competes with billionaires Dilip Shanghvi, Adar Poonawalla

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

Appeal to Opposition with folded hands to join debate in Parliament: Anurag Thakur on Manipur violence

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE