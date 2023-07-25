Once India's richest actress, this star quit films to marry billionaire; its not Asin, Rani, Juhi, Shilpa, Sonam

This actress once had a reported net worth of Rs 2331 crore, making her India's richest actress.

The topmost actresses in Indian cinema charge in crores per film, sometimes in excess of a crore even for dance numbers and cameo appearances. It’s no wonder that their net worths are in billions of rupees nowadays. And yet, at one time, the richest actress of the country was one, who left Bollywood over 30 years ago and has not acted since. The reason is her aquired wealth as she is married into one of the richest families of India.

India’s richest actress is...

The mantle of India’s richest actress belongs to Tina Ambani, formerly Tina Munim, and wife of Anil Ambani of Reliance. As per reports, Tina’s net worth used to be somewhere around Rs 2331 crore on account being a part of the Reliance business empire. In fact, reports state that Tina’s net worth was once actually much greater but has come down since the losses suffered by her husand Anil, who filed for bankruptcy a few years ago. At their peak, Tina’s net worth was reported to be around Rs 10,000 crore. Even the conservative figure was higher than any current top actress.

Top 10 richest actresses of India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently the richest active actress in India with a net worth of around Rs 850 crore, followed by Priyanka Chopra (Rs 600 crore), and Kareena Kapoor (Rs 500 crore). Following these top three are Deepika Padukone (Rs 330 crore), Anushka Sharma (Rs 300 crore), Madhuri Dixit (Rs 290 crore), Nayanthara (Rs 210 crore), and Rani Mukerji and Kajol (both Rs 200 crore).

Tina Ambani’s film career and retirement

Tina Ambani, who was then known as Tina Munim, made her Bollywood debut at the age of 20 in Dev Anand’s Des Pardes. She went on to star against the top actors of the time, such as Amol Palekar in Baaton Baaton Mein, Rishi Kapoor in Karz, and Rajesh Khanna in Souten. After a string of successes in the early 80s, her films began to flop from the mid-80s and her work diminished. After 1987, she appeared in only two films with her final release being Jigarwala opposite Anil Kapoor in 1991. She quit Bollywood after her marriage to Anil the same year.

In an appearance on Simi Garewal’s show, she later said of Bollywood: "Sometimes I feel [that I left films too soon] too, but then I felt that there was a lot more to the world that I wanted to explore and experience, and not just stick to movies. I decided to quit. I never regretted it. I never wanted to go back, ever."