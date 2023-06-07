Meet the Bollywood actress who is sister-in-law of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani

Bollywood actress who is sister-in-law of Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India. The businessman runs the company which has a revenue of $104 billion, Reliance Industries, which deals in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail. He has a younger brother Anil Ambani who is the chairman of Reliance Capital, infrastructure, and power and is married to former Bollywood actress Tina Munim.

Who is Tina Munim?

Tina Munim Aka Tina Ambani was a former Indian actress best known for her roles in hit films like Karz, Des Pardes, and more. Born on 11 February 1957, Tina Munim completed her high school in 1975 at the MM Pupils Own School in Khar, Bombay and in the same year the former actress was also crowned Femina Teen Princess India 1975 and went on to represent India at Miss Teenage Intercontinental contest in Aruba.

She completed her Bachelor of Arts from Jai Hind College and later in the 70s, she joined the Hindi film industry and had a successful career for 13 years.

Tina Munim Career

Tina Munim debuted in Bollywood with the movie Des Pardes helmed by filmmaker Dev Anand. She also collaborated with the filmmaker for other films like Lootmaar and Man Pasand. The former actress also worked with Rishi Kapoor in the movie Karz and Yeh Vaada Raha.

Tina also starred with Rajesh Khanna in many films like Fiffty Fiffty, Souten, Bewafai, Suraag, Insaaf Main Karoonga, Rajput, Aakhir Kyon?, Paapi Pet Ka Sawaal Hai, Alag Alag, Bhagwaan Dada and Adhikar. Her last film was Jigarwala released in 1991.

Tina Munim quit acting in 1991 and in 2004, the former actress established Harmony for Silvers Foundation which is Mumbai based NGO that focused to enhance the quality of life of the elderly.

Later, in 2009, Tina Ambani launched the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. The hospital is the only one to receive accreditation from the JCI (Joint Commission International, USA), NABH (National Accreditation Board for Healthcare, India), CAP (College of American Pathologists, USA), and NABL (National Accreditation Board for Laboratories, India).

Tina Munim and Anil Ambani love story

It is said that Anil and Tina met at a Gujarati wedding when the latter was at the peak of her career. After meeting several times, Tina fell in love with Anil Ambani as they had a lot in common. However, Ambani didn’t want an actress as their daughter-in-law and so the duo called off their relationship. It is said that Tina and Anil didn’t speak for 4 years but were still in love. Anil reportedly rejected all the marriage offers to persuade his parents for their union and once they did, the couple tied the knot in February 1991.

The couple has two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani, and Jai Anshul Ambani, and lives in Pali Hill in Mumbai at his palatial home named ‘Adobe’. Their house is the third most expensive home in Mumbai and is valued at Rs 5,000 crore. Their house also has a swimming pool and Gym.