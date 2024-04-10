India's most popular actor has 17 crore social media followers; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun

The most followed Indian celebrity on social media has a whopping 175 million followers

In the digital age, an actor’s popularity can often be gauged by not just their box office pull but also their presence of social media. Granted, there are still many superstars who are absent or almost inactive from social media (Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth for instance). But still there are others who are not just present but also amass millions of followers. The biggest of them all is not Shah Rukh or Akshay Kumar or even Rajinikanth, but someone else entirely.

India’s most popular star on social media is...

Priyanka Chopra boasts of the highest number of social media followers among Indian actors, if we look at the combined following across Faebook, Instagram, and Twitter (now called X). The actor has a combined 175 million (17.5 crore) social media followers across the three platforms. She is closely trailed by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, who have 166 million and 165 million combined social media followers respectively. Shah Rukh Khan follows them with 133 million followers.

How Priyanka beat the Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika

Priyanka has managed to beat the Khans at the social media game courtesy her international poularity. Having appeared in international titles like Baywatch, Matrix Resurrections, and Citadel, she commands a sizable fan base outside India and the Indian diaspora, allowing her to extend her reach. The same international reach has allowed Deepika Padukone to be high up on the list as well, with 154 million social media followers.

Other highly-followed Indian celebs

Among actors, only a few other names have managed to amass a combined 100 million social media followers, including Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. Among stars from down south, the benchmark shifts to 50 million followers, with stars like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu above it.

