Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to lead roadshow in Jabalpur today

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

At least eight killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv

South India's most popular actor has 5.5 crore social media followers; not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Vijay

Shekhar Suman says theatre actors are better than film stars: 'Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

‘If she ever decides…’: Anand Mahindra offers job to 13-year-old girl who used Alexa to scare off monkey

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

8 famous street foods around the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Players with most centuries in T20 cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

South India's most popular actor has 5.5 crore social media followers; not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Vijay

Shekhar Suman says theatre actors are better than film stars: 'Sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai' | Exclusive

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

South India's most popular actor has 5.5 crore social media followers; not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Vijay

The south Indian actor with the highest number of social media following is a pan-India superstar but not Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, or Ram Charan

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

article-main
South India's most popular actor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Social media has given a boost to the fandom of several stars in the Indian film industry. As films have broken language barriers and travelled pan-India, stars from the so-called ‘regional’ film industries have amassed new fans and followers on social media. This has allowed many of them to become as big as – if not bigger than – many Bollywood stars. The most popular actor from south India actually has a whopping 55 million followers across the three major social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter), solidifying his spot as a pan-India superstar

South India’s most popular actor is...

The star of Pushpa, Allu Arjun, boasts of the highest social media following among all stars from the four major south industries – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The actor has 25 million followers on Instagram, 21 million on Facebook, and just under 9 million on Twitter, giving him a consolidated follower count of 55 million (or 5.5 crore). This is an impressive figure but still far below the A-listers from Bollywood. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar lead the list of most popular Indian actors with consolidated 166 million and 163 million followers on social media respectively, while Shah Rukh Khan follows with 133 million followers.

How Allu Arjun beat legends like Rajinikanth and contemporaries Prabhas, Ram Charan

Allu Arjun is a huge star but his stardom still pales in comparison to the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi, all of whom are legends in their respective industries. Yet, the drawback of having a majority of their fans over the age of 35 and 40 has limited their online popularity. They are also relatively less active on social media, limiting their reach. This is why Rajinikanth has only 8 million followers, Kamal Haasan 15 million, and Chiranjeevi just 6 million.

The younger generation of superstars from these industries still fare better. Allu Arju’s cousin, actor Ram Charan follows him with 37 million followers across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, with Prabhas (35 milion) following him. Other popular stars include Dhanush (25 million), Suriya (24 million), Thalapathy Vijay, Yash, Dulquer Salmaan (all 23 million), and Jr NTR (21 million). Arjun’s immense popularity can be attributed to the influence of his last release – Pushpa – in the north. The film made him a star even in the Hindi-speaking belt.

All about Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. Son of filmmaker Allu Aravind, he worked as a child artiste in the 80s before debuting as a lead actor with Gangotri in 2003. In the first few years of his career, he saw successes like Arya and Vedam, following it up with bigger hits like Badrinath, S/O Satyamurthy, and Sarrainodu. After 2019, Arjun saw superstardom with the immense success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo followed by the pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Both the films are among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. He will reprise his role as sandal smuggler Pushpa in Pushpa 2: The Rule, releasing in August this year.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who worked as LIC agent, started business at 60, he's India's oldest billionaire with net worth of...

Meet woman, cab driver's daughter who cracked UPSC exam after multiple attempts to become IAS officer, secured AIR...

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew introduces buy-one-get-one ticket free offer; here's how you can avail

From sniper shooting to lifting rocks, Pakistan cricketers go through military-style training ahead of T20 WC

This celeb couple bought Isha Ambani's mansion for Rs 494 crore, together worth Rs 5300 crore, earn Rs 100 crore a film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement