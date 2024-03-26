Priyanka Chopra shares inside photos, videos from Chopras' Holi bash; Mannara's dance to dhol beats stuns netizens

Priyanka Chopra shared moments from Chopras' Holi bash, and netizens are impressed with the actress' love for India. Several netizens loved Priyanka and Mannara's bond at the bash.

Priyanka Chopra believes in celebrating festivals in the truest form. On the occasion of Holi, Priyanka flew down to India and celebrated the festival of colours with her family. Priyanka came to Noida to celebrate Holi with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and they joined the Chopras in the vibrant, colourful Holi bash.

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared moments from the bash on her Instagram, and it was a pleasing surprise to see how Nick blended well with Indian customs. Nick, Priyanka and Malti were dressed in an all-white ensemble and they posed with the family members. In one of the videos, Priyanka enjoys the dhol beats with Nick. In another video, Priyanka gives a sneak peek of the bash, people enjoying Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani. Priyanka's cousin sister, and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara was seen attending the bash along with her sister Mitali Handa. Sharing the carousel post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

Here's Priyanka Chopra's post on Holi

Soon after Priyanka shared the photos, several netizens reacted to Mannara's appearance at Chopras' Holi bash. This is the first time when Mannara was seen in Priyanka's Holi bash. Other netizens were going gaga over Priyanka's love for Indian festivals. A netizen wrote, "She celebrates Indian festivals so perfectly that no other Bollywood celebrity does." Another netizen wrote, "Priyanka mam you are representing our culture so nicely to the world." A fan wrote, "Wowwww Mannara, PC bond." One of the netizens wrote, "Fav family Mannara and PC bond." An internet user wrote, "Priyanka mam you are representing our culture so nicely to the world."

Priyanka's support to Mannara during Bigg Boss 17 finale

During Bigg Boss 17 grand finale week, Priyanka Chopra expressed her support for her cousin, Mannara Chopra, through her Instagram stories. Priyanka shared a photo of Mannara from the show and wrote a motivating note to cheer her on. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara." On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Russo Brothers' action thriller series Citadel.