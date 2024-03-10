India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38,000 on first day; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Kites, Joker

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's The Lady Killer earned less than Rs 1 lakh in its lifetime earnings, turning out to be India's biggest box office bomb. Read on to know why was the film released incomplete and without any promotions.

From Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush and Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath to Hrithik Roshan and Barbara Mori-starrer Kites and Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Joker, these are just a few examples of those Bollywood films that lost crores at the box office even after earning crores.

However, one film couldn't even earn Rs 1 lakh in its lifetime earnings at the ticket windows and became India's biggest flop ever. The film being talked about is Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer The Lady Killer, which hit cinemas in November 2023. Ajay Bahl, who had previously helmed BA Pass, Section 375, and Blurr, directed the crime thriller.

Made on a reported sum of Rs 45 crore, The Lady Killer was released incomplete in the theatres. With several delays in the film's shoot and production costs going over the budget, the makers took an abrupt decision and released Arjun and Bhumi-starrer in just a dozen theatres across India. The Lady Killer sold 293 tickets amounting to just Rs 38,000 on its first day and wrapped up its lifetime collection within Rs 1 lakh, turning out to be the biggest box office bomb in India.

The director and the leading stars had refused to promote the film upon its release. The makers had the contractual obligation with a OTT platform where The Lady Killer was supposed to premiere in December end and hence, the makers opted for a limited release in November first week to complete the stipulated 4-6 weeks of theatrical window before its streaming release. Thus, The Lady Killer was released incomplete and without any promotions, becoming India's biggest box office disaster. The crime thriller has also not been released on any OTT platform till yet.



