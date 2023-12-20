Headlines

India's biggest flop actor, only 1 hit in 15 years, father is a superstar, he is now..

This megaflop son of a superstar has given only 1 hit in his 15 years of career and is now struggling to prove himself for the last 12 years. Who is this star? We are talking about Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh Chakraborty.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

There are many such stars in Bollywood whose children entered Bollywood to make a mark just like their parents did. While some people became more successful than their parents, others became anonymous and gave only super-flop films. Some have been working hard for years to become a star, but could not earn the name that their mother or father achieved on the big screen. The son of a superstar actor, whose mother also appeared on the screen and became popular, but despite his parents becoming a superhit actor, this star proved to be a big flop on the screen.

This megaflop son of a superstar has given only 1 hit in his 15 years of career and is now struggling to prove himself for the last 12 years. Who is this star? We are talking about Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay Chakraborty aka Mimoh Chakraborty.

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty easily got entry on the screen, but he could not charm the audience with his acting skills. He started his career as a lead actor, but now he has gradually become a side actor. The film 'Majboor' was released in 1974, in which Zeenat Aman was paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan. When the film became successful at the box office, the makers made a remake of the film. After 34 years, Mimoh debuted with this film, which was named 'Jimmy' (2008). But this remake became was super flop at the box office.

'Jimmy' was a Hindi thriller and the makers as well as Mithun's fans had expectations from it, but unfortunately, it flopped at the box office. Mimoh had joined the list of flop actors from the very first film. Made for Rs 15 crore, this film could do business for only Rs 1.85 crore. People were shocked after watching this movie in the theatre.

In his 15-year career, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty has given only one hit film, which was released in the year 2011. The name of the film is ‘Haunted 3D’. This was a horror film, which proved to be a hit at the box office. The songs of this film were also much discussed. The film 'Haunted', made for Rs 13 crores, did a business of Rs 37 crores. After this Mimoh did many films, but his magic did not work at all at the box office. 

Mimoh is yearning for a hit even after 12 years of the release of this film. He has been given the terrible label of being a superflop actor.

