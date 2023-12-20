Meet woman who is married to superstar, much richer than her husband, her net worth is...

Tanya Deol and Bobby Deol's love story began in late 1995 when they met at a common friend's home. "I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday's house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me."

After the blockbuster success of 'Animal', Bobby Deol has been grabbing headlines for his role. People are also interested to know about Bobby Deol's personal life after the release of 'Animal'. One person who is grabbing headlines among all this is Bobby Deol's beautiful wife Tanya Deol. However, while Bobby Deol is basking in the success of his film, his wife of 27 years, Tanya Deol chooses to maintain a low profile.

Tanya Deol prefers to live a private life and stays away from the limelight like other ‘bahus’ of the Deol family. Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol got married in 1996 and the couple has two sons named Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

Tanya Deol and Bobby Deol's love story began in late 1995 when they met at a common friend's home.

"I went to play cards during the Diwali season at Chunky Panday's house, and Bobby came and he sat with me and we played cards at the same table. He kept losing to me, but he wouldn't pay me, he kept saying he'd take me out for a meal. I was like 'What's wrong with this guy?'" Tanya Deol once said about her first meeting with the Bollywood star.

Tanya added, "And then, a while later, he called me up. It was at some absurd hour at night. And I was fast asleep. So I pick up the phone and I say to him, 'I'll call you tomorrow'. He says, 'You don't know who I am?'"

Who is Tanya Deol?

Tanya Deol is the daughter of Devendra Ahuja, who was a multi-millionaire. He was the promoter of Centurion Bank and MD of 20th Century Finance company. According to Mumbai Mirror, he died in 2010, leaving behind shares and properties estimated to be at least a whopping Rs 300 crore at the time, to his daughter.

Tanya Deol also has a brother named Vikram Ahuja and a sister Munisha. Tanya Deol comes from an interior designing background and owns a furnishing store.

According to reports, Bobby Deol has an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore. According to Financial Express, for his role as Abrar Haque in 'Animal', Bobby Deol took home between Rs 4-5 crore. The couple currently resides in a luxurious home in Vile Parle, Mumbai, worth Rs 6 crore.

READ | Meet actress who left Bollywood after viral video destroyed her career, OTT career was flop, from family of superstars