Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz has welcomed a baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan. Here is the identity of her mystery man and the detail of her wedding.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Ileana D’Cruz announced the arrival of her first child on Saturday evening. The actress took to social media on Saturday sharing the picture of her newborn and disclosing the name – Koa Phoenix Dolan. While Ileana has been very open about her pregnancy, she has remained tight-lipped on the identity of her baby’s father. She has shared glimpses of the mystery man but without talking about him. DNA has exclusively learnt about the identity of this mystery man and also when he and Ileana tied the knot.

Ileana D’Cruz’s husband and wedding details

According to the wedding registry details accessed by DNA, Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 this year, four weeks before Ileana announced her pregnancy on social media. The wedding venue and other details are, however, unknown. Interestingly, around that time, Ileana had shared a picture of herself in a white bridal dress in front of a decorated venue.

It is not certain if the picture was from her wedding or some old photoshoot. Not much is known about Michael apart from the fact that he and Ileana have been together since last year.

Ileana D’Cruz’s baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan

On Saturday evening, Ileana informed fans on Instagram that their son Koa Phoenix Dolan was born on August 1. Sharing her picture, she wrote in the caption: “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full.” In June, Ileana had announced her pregnancy with a blurry picture with Michael and written, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you.”

Ileana D’Cruz on her partner Michael Dolan

Talking about her partner, Ileana had written in the same note, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.” A few weeks later, Ileana revealed his face for the first time as she posted a few cozy snaps of their date night from a restaurant.

