Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

Bollywood

Bollywood

'If Taimur does that to people then my marriage speculation is no big deal': Arjun Kapoor on wedding with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film - India's Most Wanted and the question of his rumoured wedding with Malaika Arora has been popping up frequently during the promotions...

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 02:02 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor has quite a busy year ahead. From India's Most Wanted to Panipat, the actor is looking forward to a host of releases this year. More than his films, the actor is being questioned about the speculations surrounding his impending wedding with Malaika Arora

During the promotional interviews of India's Most Wanted, the question that was popped up the most number of times was about the status and details about his marriage with Malaika Arora. While Arjun Kapoor has maintained that he's in no hurry to get married, in his recent interaction with Zoom, Arjun shared, "You guys are supposed to do what your editors want you to do. I don't think anybody is dying to know every single day but what happens is there are speculations because I guess you get clicks. You get conversations and chatters. I mean if Taimur does that to people then I think my marriage speculation is not such a big deal."

Arjun went on to add that the media has been respectful and given him his space to be comfortable. "But, in all fairness, I think the media's been respectful, they've given me the space to come out and be comfortable. So, I will not hide anything beyond. If I do get married, I will tell everybody," he added. 

The initial response for Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted has been quite positive. A number of celebs from the industry have praised the film on social media. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, India's Most Wanted is slated to hit the theatres this Friday. 

