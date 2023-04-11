'Ibrahim bhai zip khuli reh gayi': Netizens react hilariously to Kareena Kapoor's pic of Ibrahim, Taimur flaunting abs

Ibrahim Ali Khan-Taimur/Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Who does not like looking at the pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkins? The moment she uploads any picture of her boys Taimur and Jeh, fans in no time make those snaps viral. On Tuesday, Kareena once again dropped an adorable picture of her elder son Taimur with his step-brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The photo shows Ibrahim and Taimur posing with their shirts pulled up and copying each other's pose. Ibrahim can be seen in a white t-shirt, while Taimur looks cute in a yellow t-shirt. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Was Siblings day yesterday or today OR is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim". Iggy and Tim Tim are the nicknames of Ibrahim and Taimur, respectively.

For the unversed, Saif and Amrita tied the knot in 1991 and divorced in 2004. Both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim were raised by their mother. In 2012, Saif exchanged vows with Kareena, and now the couple shares two sons - Taimur and Jeh.

Coming back to the viral picture, people floored the comments section calling both of them 'cute'. However, some eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that Ibrahim's jeans' zip was open and shared their hilarious reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "'Ibrahim bhai zip khuli reh gayi (Ibrahim brother, your zip has remained open)", while another commented, "Why is Ibrahim’s fly open". "Iggy ki zip khuli h tell him (Tell Ibrahim that his zip is open)", read another comment.

Some netizens were even surprised seeing Taimur's abs as one Instagram user wrote, "Is little Nawab working out or what", while another added jokingly, "Tim has abs and me having junk food while double tapping this. Nevermind". "But does Tim tim really have abs?", asked a surprised netizen.



READ | Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photos of her 'Jeh baba' on his second birthday: 'Doesn't want to leave my lap'