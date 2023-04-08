Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, shares photos on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan visited the holy site Gurudwara Banga Sahib with her team on Saturday. Check out her photos below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, shares photos on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is currently in the national capital and the actress visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday, April 8. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, also dropped some photos on her Instagram Stories. 

Daughter of estranged couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the actress visited the holy site with her team and was seen wearing a traditional ethnic suit in the pictures. In another Story, she captured her entire team having lunch at their hotel in a video and joked, "When you take your team out during lunch but then they come back and say nice outing but we still need lunch."

SAK

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in Pavan Kripalani's murder mystery Gaslight in which she shared screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film was a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31 and received average reviews from critics and audiences.

She also has another film lined up for OTT release - Ae Watan Mere Watan. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Kannan Iyer's directorial will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

Apart from these two films, Sara Ali Khan's line-up also includes Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic drama with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak. The former wrapped up its shooting in January last year and was supposed to come out on Netflix, but there has been no update regarding its release.

READ | Sara Ali Khan reflects on Love Aaj Kal failure, reveals she asked Aanand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pic: Palak Tiwari sizzles in multi-colored lehenga choli
From Amitabh Bachchan-Kunal Kapoor to Karan Johar-Aditya Chopra: Bollywood celebs you didn't know were related
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.