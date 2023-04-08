Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, shares photos on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is currently in the national capital and the actress visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday, April 8. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, also dropped some photos on her Instagram Stories.

Daughter of estranged couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, the actress visited the holy site with her team and was seen wearing a traditional ethnic suit in the pictures. In another Story, she captured her entire team having lunch at their hotel in a video and joked, "When you take your team out during lunch but then they come back and say nice outing but we still need lunch."





Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was recently seen in Pavan Kripalani's murder mystery Gaslight in which she shared screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film was a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31 and received average reviews from critics and audiences.

She also has another film lined up for OTT release - Ae Watan Mere Watan. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, Kannan Iyer's directorial will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It is reportedly based against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement with the actress playing a freedom fighter.

Apart from these two films, Sara Ali Khan's line-up also includes Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic drama with Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Basu's anthology film Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak. The former wrapped up its shooting in January last year and was supposed to come out on Netflix, but there has been no update regarding its release.



READ | Sara Ali Khan reflects on Love Aaj Kal failure, reveals she asked Aanand L Rai to replace her in Atrangi Re