Ibrahim Ali Khan 'had to escape' because quarantine was 'so boring'

The next starkid who is hogging limelight, Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared an image of him where he 'had to escape' from earth because 'quarantine was so boring'. The hilarious image was actually from his own house where there is an image of earth from the outer space.

"Quarantine was so boring had to escape," wrote Ibrahim while sharing the image. Ibrahim is seen in the most chill pose in the image. Wearing socks with pants and a loose sleevless t-shirt, he poses in front of the wallpaper, while standing on the wooden floor of his house.

Take a look:

Ibrahim Ali Khan is actress Sara Ali Khan's brother. Estranged couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are their parents. Living with Amrita, Ibrahim and Sara meet Saif when possible. After Sara, talks have been rife that Ibrahim might also make his debut in Bollywood.

India is currently under 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night demanded that the action should be followed in order to prevent coronavirus. Various shoots have been cancelled and offices were shut down under the lockdown period.