'I know how it feels': Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation helps toddler who tried to wake his dead mother in viral video

A few days ago, a video of a toddler trying to wake up his mom who passed away went instantly viral on the Internet. The heartbreaking incident took place at Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar. Now, Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation came forward and provided instant help to the kid and also some financial aid. The boy reunited with his grandfather and they shared the photo of him posing with his family.

Meer Foundation's Twitter page captioned the photo stating, "#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart-wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather’s care."

Shah Rukh also quote tweeted their tweet with an emotional note which read as "Thank you all for getting us in touch with the little one. We all pray he finds the strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels... Our love and support are with you baby."

SRK lost his parents at a very young age and he had said during David Letterman's show that he has only one thing which he holds against his parents that of not being able to spend more time with him.

The superstar also shared, "So that’s one thing I decided. That I am going to make sure that I live very long, and I make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel they don’t have a parent. So any given moment I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them, I sort out all their problems, and I hate it when they have boyfriend-girlfriend problems."