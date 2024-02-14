'I feel pain...': Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai talks about women hiding their faces in ghoonghat | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai talks about women still hiding their faces in rural parts of the country.

On January 24, the makers of Kiran Rao's return film Laapataa Ladies released the trailer of the film which is set in rural India and follows the story of two young brides who get lost on a train because of their veils (ghoongats), leading to funny misadventures and a comedy.

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the main roles. Meanwhile, we got in touch with the writer of the film Sneha Desai and talked about women still hiding their faces from men in rural parts of the country.

For the unversed, Sneha Desai is a well-known writer for films, TV, and theater. She wrote the script for the upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao for Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures. She is also the writer of popular shows like Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya. Desai has penned many dramas and TV shows, and she's not only a prolific writer but also an actor, showcasing her talent on both stage and screen with over 1200 stage performances.

One being asked about her views on ‘ghooghat’, and if she gets amused seeing women still hiding their faces and not talking in front of men, Sneha replied, “Actually, I don’t get amused but yes I definitely feel pain because I don’t think our faces and our identities are something that we don't need to be ashamed of. So I do understand that in the early times, during patriarchal times, ghoongat was a means of protection for women so that ‘unko buri nazar naa lage’ or the other men would not see them with evil eyes. But I think we have come far far ahead, and we are in great mode to protect ourselves, defend ourselves. And Ghoongat is not any mode of answer to protect them (women).”

Laapataa Ladies marks Kiran Rao's second directorial venture, following her debut film Dhobi Ghat. Her first film featured Aamir Khan, Prateik Babbar, Monica Dogra, and Kriti Malhotra in key roles, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2010, and hit theaters in January 2011.

The upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, presented by Jio Studios, is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions are the banners under which the film has been made. The screenplay and dialogue are crafted by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogue by Divyanidhi Sharma. The music is composed by Ram Sampath, featuring lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, Prashant Pandey, and Divyanidhi Sharma. Vikash Nowlakha is the cinematographer, and Jabeen Merchant has edited the film.