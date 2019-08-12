'I am very excited for World Saaho Day': Shraddha Kapoor

How Shraddha Kapoor showed her gratitude on the journey of ‘Saaho’

Shraddha Kapoor turned heads in a ravishing golden dress which she donned at the Saaho trailer launch event. Shraddha has already won everyone's hearts for being one of the most relatable actresses with her trajectory of career and yet again, expressed her thoughts on working in a magnificent film project like Saaho, at the trailer launch.

When asked about how was her overall experience working in the film, Shraddha addresed the mediapersons saying, "First of all, thank you everyone here, thank you so much for being here. It feels really really fantastic to be a part of such an amazing film on such a huge scale. I am feeling really really happy and it's been a really memorable experience. I can't actually say it in words enough how amazing it has been and I hope you all like it."

This shows how grateful the actress is to her well wishers who shower her with abundance of love and support. The larger number of audience present in the event loved Shraddha's humility.

Talking about her being a protagonist in an action thriller film and having a large screenspace, Shraddha said, "The demand of the script and how much ever best I could give to the film's expectations, accordingly I think I did my best. I was in the best hands, as you could see in the film's trailer and the team has made sure that they made me look good throughout the time."

Saaho marks Shraddha's first multilingual film. Overjoyed over the fact, the actress shared, "This is my first multilingual film, Saaho and I think that to be a part of it is a very very big thing for me, So I am very very excited for World Saaho Day on 30th."

Juggling between shoots and slipping into diverse characters, the actress is all set to travel to various cities for promoting her upcoming movies. Saaho, also stars Prabhas, and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30.