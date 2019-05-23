Huma Qureshi: I have never been eager to work with stars

Headlines

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Huma Qureshi: I have never been eager to work with stars

Huma Qureshi on why she wants to wait for the right roles to come her way

article-main
Latest News

Deepali Singh

Updated: May 23, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Just a day after Huma Qureshi took off for the Cannes Film Festival, the trailer of her dystopian series Leila was released. While the actress was tight-lipped about the Netflix series directed by Deepa Mehta, which also stars Rahul Khanna and South actor Siddharth, she did mention, “I can only say I’m very excited. I can’t wait for people to watch the show!”

Calling Deepa a mentor, a guide and now, a friend, the Kaala actress exulted, “I love her! I have said this earlier, but I feel she’s really opened another chapter of my life for me as a performer and as an actor.” Observing that it’s easy for an actor to sometimes get lost and be affected by things around them, she added that Deepa has pushed her to be a better artiste and connect with her craft all over again. “She took me back to my authentic place as a performer,” she said.

While her previous film, Jolly LLB 2 (2017) was a hit, Huma admitted that she can’t take any credit for it. “It’s just that, as an actor, I took a conscious decision to do more meaningful work. And that kind of work is less and hard to come by,” she opined. It’s been a while since we saw the actress on the silver screen and the reason for that, she informed, is that she wanted to take a break to understand what she was doing. “I want to do the right kind of stuff and that takes time, which is okay. 

I will sit at home and work on myself as an actor, as opposed to having two-three releases a year. I didn’t join the film business because I wanted to be famous, but because I enjoy acting. If I’m not enjoying my craft, and doing it because I’m getting money or I’m insecure, then I don’t want to do it,” added the 32-year-old.In her free time, Huma travels, reads and writes. “I have a lot of other interests which take my time, but as far as film work is concerned, it’s a sacred space for me. It’s always like ‘I want to work with this director or I want to do this kind of role.’ I’ve never been eager to work with stars. I always chase scripts and directors,” she concluded. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karan Johar says he takes online trolling, hate as 'constructive criticism' now: 'I'll read every single comment'

'PM for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Kriti Kharbanda reveals she once found hidden camera in her hotel room: 'It is scary, the kind of stuff...'

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal approves free sugar for National Food Security cardholders

Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander makes historic touchdown on moon's surface

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE