Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad party with Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni in Goa, photos go viral

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, two rumoured Bollywood couples, were spotted partying together in Goa. The two couples attended the celebration celebrating the launch of Sussanne's new restaurant in Goa, according to photos provided by actress and model Pooja Bedi. Sussanne's siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan were among those who attended the celebration, according to Pooja's recent Instagram Stories. Many celebrities, including filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, were in attendance.

Pooja was photographed posing with Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend Saba in one of Pooja's Instagram Story updates. Pooja was seen posing with interior designer Susanne and her rumoured beau Arslan in the next image.







Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik and actress Saba sparked romance rumours in January when they were seen together at a Mumbai eatery. Since then, the couple has been photographed together, sharing private meals and seeing each other's families. Sussanne and Arslan, meantime, have been seen together several times and frequently remark on each other's social media posts.

In the midst of the rumours, the couple was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand. Hrithik and Saba were sighted hand in hand at Mumbai airport, and later that evening, Sussanne and Arslan drew paparazzi's attention as they arrived in the city together.

Earlier, Saba had shared a video of her gearing up for her next performance for the Madboy/Mink concert at Pune. Saba recorded her 'sound check' moment, and it earned Hrithik's attention. The Krrish actor also shared her video on his Instagram stories, and supported her saying, "Kill it you insanely amazing women... wish I was there for this one." Well, even Saba saw the actor's story and she reshared his story and called him 'mine' by saying, "Wish you was here too my cute @hrithikroshan"

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen with Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, and he will also be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Saba Azad was recently seen in the science-based web series 'Rocket Boys', based on the life of the great Indian scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles have been played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Saba portrays Homi Bhabha's love interest Parwana Irani in the critically acclaimed SonyLIV show.