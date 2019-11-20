'Hope they behaved': Shweta Bachchan elated to see Zoya Akhtar's night out with Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda in NYC

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's children - daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda are currently studying in New York City. The author-turned-entrepreneur often shares photos of her kids and she totally misses them. However, Navya and Agastya visited during Diwali and were a part of the celebrations at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai. Soon after that, they returned to the US. This time, it was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who met up with Navya and Agastya in Big Apple.

A while back, the Gully Boy director took to her Instagram page and shared a cute photo of Navya and Agastya posing together. She posted the photo in a black and white filter with a caption stating, "Hansel and Gretel #thenandas #portrait #chipsoftheoldblock #happypuppies #nightoutinnyc @navyananda @agastya.nanda"

Check it out below:

Doting mom Shweta left a comment on Zoya's post which read as "Hahaha Hansel & Gretel love it. Thank you for feeding them. Hope they behaved"

Take a look:

Earlier on Koffee With Karan 6, when Shweta was asked if Navya wants to join Bollywood, she had said, "I don't know what Navya's talent is. I feel, unless she's completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she's related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes."

Shweta further shared, "I see their faces when things don't work out... and I don't want yet another member of the family to be in the business."

Shweta, unlike her parents and brother, did not take up acting as a career.