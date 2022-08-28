Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

HIT The First Case OTT release: When, where to watch Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer thriller

Read on to know the streaming details of HIT The First Case starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

HIT The First Case OTT release: When, where to watch Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer thriller
Rajkummar Rao in HIT The First Case/Netflix India Twitter

Starring Rajkummar Rao as Vikram and Sanya Malhotra as Neha in the leading roles, HIT: The First Case was opened to mixed and positive reviews from the audience and the critics when it was released in the theatres on July 15. The suspense thriller is named as such because it follows how the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) solves its first case of a missing girl.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, HIT: The First Case is now streaming on Netflix India from August 28 onwards. Taking to its social media handles, the OTT giant shared the details and wrote, "Officer Vikram will need all your help in investigating, because this case packs a punch. HIT: The First Case is now streaming!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

During the film promotions, the Stree actor had revealed how he was rejected early on in his career for weird reasons like his height and eyebrows. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rajkummar elaborated on various ridiculed reasons for which he was rejected for auditions in Bollywood as he said, "I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your built is not right, your eyebrows are not in a certain shape, and very weird things. And I was like what, what about acting? Wo kisko chahiye."

READ | HIT The First Case star Rajkummar Rao reveals he was rejected for his eyebrows, other 'very weird things'

Coming back to the 2022 film, HIT: The First Case is the official remake of the 2020 Telugu crime thriller of the same name that starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The Hindi film is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu who also directed the original Telugu film, whose sequel named HIT: The Second Case led by Adivi Sesh is now filming.

Also featuring Dalip Tahil, Shilpa Shukla, and Milind Gunaji among others, the Hindi film was released alongside Taapsee Pannu's biographical sports drama Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Both the films tanked at the box office.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.