HIT The First Case OTT release: When, where to watch Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer thriller

Starring Rajkummar Rao as Vikram and Sanya Malhotra as Neha in the leading roles, HIT: The First Case was opened to mixed and positive reviews from the audience and the critics when it was released in the theatres on July 15. The suspense thriller is named as such because it follows how the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) solves its first case of a missing girl.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, HIT: The First Case is now streaming on Netflix India from August 28 onwards. Taking to its social media handles, the OTT giant shared the details and wrote, "Officer Vikram will need all your help in investigating, because this case packs a punch. HIT: The First Case is now streaming!".

During the film promotions, the Stree actor had revealed how he was rejected early on in his career for weird reasons like his height and eyebrows. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rajkummar elaborated on various ridiculed reasons for which he was rejected for auditions in Bollywood as he said, "I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your built is not right, your eyebrows are not in a certain shape, and very weird things. And I was like what, what about acting? Wo kisko chahiye."



Coming back to the 2022 film, HIT: The First Case is the official remake of the 2020 Telugu crime thriller of the same name that starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. The Hindi film is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu who also directed the original Telugu film, whose sequel named HIT: The Second Case led by Adivi Sesh is now filming.

Also featuring Dalip Tahil, Shilpa Shukla, and Milind Gunaji among others, the Hindi film was released alongside Taapsee Pannu's biographical sports drama Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of former Indian cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Both the films tanked at the box office.