HIT The First Case star Rajkummar Rao reveals he was rejected for his eyebrows, other 'very weird things'

Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming thriller HIT: The First Case in which he stars alongside Sanya Malhotra. During one of the promotional interviews, the Stree actor revealed how he was rejected early on in his career for weird reasons like his height and eyebrows.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Rajkummar elaborated on various ridiculed reasons for which he was rejected for auditions in Bollywood as he said, "I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your built is not right, your eyebrows are not in a certain shape, and very weird things. And I was like what, what about acting? Wo kisko chahiye."

Thanking the director of his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha Dibakar Banerjee and casting director Atul Mongia, Rao continued, "I am glad Dibakar wanted that and Atul Mongia saw that, the casting director of my first film. That’s the thing which will take you forward and nothing else. Eventually, the talent stays and nothing else remains.”

After making his debut in the 2010 anthology drama film, Rao has won the hearts of the audiences and the critics with his superlative performances in films like Shahid, Kai Po Che!, Aligarh, Trapped, Newton, and most recently in the 2022 release Badhaai Do in which he played a gay police officer.



Talking about his upcoming release, HIT: The First Case is the official remake of the 2020 Telugu crime thriller of the same name that starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. The Hindi film is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu who also directed the original Telugu film.

Slated to release on July 15, the film will clash at the box office with the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu in which Taapsee Pannu portrays former Indian cricketer and captain Mithali Raj.