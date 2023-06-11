Highest grossing Indian film, it’s not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Baahubali, RRR, KGF2, PK, DDLJ, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bollywood superstar last release Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan hit the screens on January 25 and the film proved to be a blockbuster hit. Pathaan has grossed Rs 1,050.3 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Take a look at the top highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide.

Dangal

Aamir Khan-starrer film earned Rs 2,000 crore at the box office. In Dangal, Aamir Khan played the role of wrestler Mahavir Phogat.

Baahubali 2

The SS Rajamouli-directed film earned a whopping Rs 1,810 crore at the box office. The film had a star-studded cast headlined by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj.

RRR

RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan earned nearly Rs 1,258 crore globally. Film’s song Naatu Naatu proved to be a blockbuster hit. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt also worked in this film.

KGF 2

KGF 2 earned approximately Rs 1,250 crore worldwide and took Kannada cinema to a new height. KGF 2 was a sequel to 2018 hit KGF. KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 969 crore at the box office worldwide. Barangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important role.

PK

PK is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it earned Rs 769 crore worldwide. PK’s cast was headlined by Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar, a small budget film, collected Rs 966 crore at the box office. It was directed by Advait Chandan and has Aamir Khan in a small role.