Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Highest grossing Indian film, it’s not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Baahubali, RRR, KGF2, PK, DDLJ, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Yash-starrer KGF 2 earned approximately Rs 1,250 crore worldwide and took Kannada cinema to a new height.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Highest grossing Indian film, it’s not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Baahubali, RRR, KGF2, PK, DDLJ, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Highest grossing Indian film, it’s not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Baahubali, RRR, KGF2, PK, DDLJ, Pathaan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bollywood superstar last release Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan hit the screens on January 25 and the film proved to be a blockbuster hit. Pathaan has grossed Rs 1,050.3 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Take a look at the top highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide.

Dangal

Aamir Khan-starrer film earned Rs 2,000 crore at the box office. In Dangal, Aamir Khan played the role of wrestler Mahavir Phogat.

Baahubali 2

The SS Rajamouli-directed film earned a whopping Rs 1,810 crore at the box office. The film had a star-studded cast headlined by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj.

RRR

RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan earned nearly Rs 1,258 crore globally. Film’s song Naatu Naatu proved to be a blockbuster hit. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt also worked in this film.

KGF 2

KGF 2 earned approximately Rs 1,250 crore worldwide and took Kannada cinema to a new height. KGF 2 was a sequel to 2018 hit KGF. KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The Salman Khan-starrer collected Rs 969 crore at the box office worldwide. Barangi Bhaijaan is directed by Kabir Khan and has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important role.

PK

PK is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and it earned Rs 769 crore worldwide. PK’s cast was headlined by Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar, a small budget film, collected Rs 966 crore at the box office. It was directed by Advait Chandan and has Aamir Khan in a small role.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Inside Salman Khan’s lavish Rs 80 crore Panvel farmhouse spread across 150 acres, which includes gym, horse-riding rink
Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.