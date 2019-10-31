Hero woh hai jo aag mein kudke, buja ke, bachata hai: Salman praises Shah Rukh's act of saving Aishwarya Rai's manager

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party became the talk of the town since many Bollywood celebrities attended the bash. The party has come back in news over superstar Shah Rukh Khan's heroic act. According to a report in Mid-Day, SRK had gone on to save Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager from a fatal accident which took place at the party.

Reportedly Aishwarya's manager Archana Sadanand's lehenga caught fire at the Diwali party and Shah Rukh Khan came to her rescue like a knight in shining armour. He put out the fire with his jacket. Both Archana and King Khan happened to suffer some burn injuries after the incident.

Salman Khan, who has become good friends with Shah Rukh Khan, went on to praise the actor on Instagram. He shared Shah Rukh's video from Happy New Year, where his clothes were burning (of course with special effects). Salman also gave a voiceover to the video, "hero woh hota hai jo aag me kudke, bujha ke, bachata hain."

See the video here:

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's infamous equation too makes headlines from time-to-time. Interestingly, many-a-times Shah Rukh, Salman and Aishwarya are involved in the talks. The trio were good friends at one point in time. Thus, Salman posting something over the incident did come as a shocker to many.

On the work front, while Aishwarya has collaborated with Mani Ratnam, Salman Khan was unable to work with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and went on to do Radhe: India's Most Wanted Bhai with his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva. Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any film yet but there might be some hopes that the superstar might surprise his fans on November 2, when he will ring in his birthday.