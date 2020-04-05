Here's why Nora Fatehi had to start working when she was in high school

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is a self-made star and has garnered immense popularity especially for her dance numbers such as Dilbar and Saki Saki. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that her family was not very well-off and she had no option but to contribute to the family income from a very young age. During a chat show appearance, Nora said that she has been working since she was in high school.

"My first-ever job was as a retail sales associate in a mall which was right next to my high school so I would finish my classes and go there. I was 16. I had to work for many reasons. There were a lot of financial issues in my family and I was supposed to be the one that would step up and be the breadwinner," she said.

Nora has done it all right from working at a clothing store to being a waitress to even selling lottery tickets, "I was working in a men’s clothing store so I was selling suits, putting outfits together and all that. After that, I did numerous things. I worked as a waitress in restaurants, bars and shawarma places. I worked in a telemarketing office, cold calling people and selling lottery tickets. ‘Hi, ma’am, do you want to buy this ticket?’ and 90 percent of the time, they were like (imitates the sound of phone hanging up). I worked on commission, I worked in McDonald's once. I did everything."

For the uninformed, Nora first came into the spotlight when she entered as a wild card entry on popular reality show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Nora has also done supporting roles in films like Bharat and Batla House. She was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.