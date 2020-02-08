Here's what Kartik Aaryan said when compared with Ayushmann Khurrana

Kartik Aaryan is currently prepping for the release of his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. Both the actors are currently busy with promotions of the film. During a recent visit at Radio City, Kartik Aaryan addressed comparisons with his peer Ayushmann Khurrana and how since they both have a different brand of cinema, the comparisons are not fruitful.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said that they both make different films on different subjects. To add a little humour to his answer, Kartik said, "It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects." Sara who was also present at the interview waited for Kartik to explain his response to which he says he has done films like

Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety after which Sara, in good humour, asks him what is wrong with Zoe (her character in Love Aaj Kal) and Kartik just quoted the song from the film Haan Main Galat. Kartik has several times come under fire for being part of films that have sexist undertones. While the two Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies showed women as abusive, and gold-diggers, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety showed the female lead to be manipulative and selfish.

His last release Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey also received criticism for a joke making light of marital sex. The line was later removed from the film and Kartik said that the decision was made as they realised people were "hurt" after watching the trailer of the film. Kartik had said at the time, "When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually, this doesn’t happen in films. We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments. We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had shown it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention."