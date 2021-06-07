Regular ‘havan’ at homes will prevent COVID-19, suggests Hema Malini

The components of a ‘Havan’ like ghee, neem leaves, salt and mustard produce good vibrations, said Hema Malini.

We are all aware of the controversy going on between Baba Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association over the effectiveness of allopathic medicine. Recently, veteran actor, Hema Malini took to social media to share her message on ‘World Environment Day’ (June 5) urging the citizens of the country to perform ‘havan’ on a daily basis as it purifies the air and gets rid of negativity and might also protect from coronavirus.

Hema Malini, also a MP from Mathura, stated that the smoke of the ‘havan’ consists of ghee, and other ingredients like neem leaves, salt, mustard and produced good fragrance. She said that it will keep the air pure and keep all ailments including diseases like coronavirus at bay.

Hema Malini also shared some pictures on Twitter and Instagram where she is een watering plants. Her tweet said, “World Environment Day! So much we can do to improve things around us! Let us plant trees to replace all the ones senselessly cut down in the name of progress. Let ths be a continuous process.Let us also rid our minds of petty anger &resentment in an effort to clear the ambience.”

World Environment Day! So much we can do to improve things around us! Let us plant trees to replace all the ones senselessly cut down in the name of progress. Let ths be a continuous process.Let us also rid our minds of petty anger &resentment in an effort to clear the ambience pic.twitter.com/SYMbFhl0tt — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) June 5, 2021

She further also stated that it is not restricted to any religion or caste. This is for everyone as it helps save life.