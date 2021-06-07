Regular ‘havan’ at homes will prevent COVID-19, suggests Hema Malini

Headlines

Gyanvapi case: ASI to perform scientific survey of mosque complex in Varanasi today

Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani's NMACC exhibition, viral pics

International Self-Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day

Monsoon session: Protests, counter-protests planned by BJP, INDIA in Parliament today over atrocities against women

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Gyanvapi case: ASI to perform scientific survey of mosque complex in Varanasi today

Isha Ambani spotted with Orry wearing all black maxi dress at Nita Ambani's NMACC exhibition, viral pics

International Self-Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day

10 worst foods that can cause hair loss

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Mukesh Rishi reveals Sohail Khan paid his son's bill, says 'yeh sab dosti se...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz evicted after Abhishek, Pooja, Manisha call her as most 'disinterested' contestant in house

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Regular ‘havan’ at homes will prevent COVID-19, suggests Hema Malini

The components of a ‘Havan’ like ghee, neem leaves, salt and mustard produce good vibrations, said Hema Malini.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 08:29 PM IST

We are all aware of the controversy going on between Baba Ramdev and the Indian Medical Association over the effectiveness of allopathic medicine. Recently, veteran actor, Hema Malini took to social media to share her message on ‘World Environment Day’ (June 5) urging the citizens of the country to perform ‘havan’ on a daily basis as it purifies the air and gets rid of negativity and might also protect from coronavirus.  

Hema Malini, also a MP from Mathura, stated that the smoke of the ‘havan’ consists of ghee, and other ingredients like neem leaves, salt, mustard and produced good fragrance. She said that it will keep the air pure and keep all ailments including diseases like coronavirus at bay.  

Hema Malini also shared some pictures on Twitter and Instagram where she is een watering plants. Her tweet said, “World Environment Day! So much we can do to improve things around us! Let us plant trees to replace all the ones senselessly cut down in the name of progress. Let ths be a continuous process.Let us also rid our minds of petty anger &resentment in an effort to clear the ambience.” 

She further also stated that it is not restricted to any religion or caste. This is for everyone as it helps save life. 

