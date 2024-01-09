Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter song gives 'vibes of patriotism', say netizens

Headlines

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani makes big announcement to invest Rs 42700 crore in....

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film could have earned as much as Gadar 2 if not for censor board | Exclusive

Meet Indian woman, whose 347-room home is one of world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last and only post about son on Instagram, months before allegedly killing him

Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes youngest and first openly gay PM of France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani makes big announcement to invest Rs 42700 crore in....

Meet Indian woman, whose 347-room home is one of world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's last and only post about son on Instagram, months before allegedly killing him

9 adorable childhood photos of Bollywood actors that will make you go awww

Benefits of ABC juice

8 health benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says Akshay Kumar film could have earned as much as Gadar 2 if not for censor board | Exclusive

Sonu Sood turns director with Fateh, says film is tribute to cybercrime victims; see first look

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter song gives 'vibes of patriotism', say netizens

Fighter song Heer Aasmani showcases the film's lead duo, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside the ensemble cast, including Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following the release of the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers of Siddharth Anand's thrilling aerial action film Fighter have now released the track, Heer Aasmani.

This song showcases the film's lead duo, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside the ensemble cast, including Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor. Heer Aasmani pays tribute to the valor and dedication of Air Force pilots. Netizens have praised the songs and said that it gives the vibes of patriotism. 

Watch song:

One of them wrote, "Nabhah Sparsham Deeptam from an Indian Air Force Brat...whose family has given 61 years of Service to the IAF and our great nation. Jai Hind this song is going to motivate the youth to join the IAF." The second one said, "I think this song is for all pilots. It best describes our emotions for flying and our aircraft. Proud to be a pilot."

The third person commented, "This song is not just a song it's a clear statement of those "veer jawans" that want to die for their country. Hrithik has come back with his new style, action nd love of the vatan." The fourth one said, "This song is a special tribute to the Indian airforce. Only true Army lovers can feel this melodious song."

The music for this song has been given by the renowned duo Vishal-Shekhar, featuring vocals by the talented B Praak, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The director of the film, Siddhant aid, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an air force pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Golden Globes 2024: When and where to watch award show in India

Traders Union's List of Top Forex Brokers Guides Traders to Success

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

Meet man who started bicycle spare parts business with brothers, later built Rs 79755 crore company

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE