Heer Aasmani: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter song gives 'vibes of patriotism', say netizens

Fighter song Heer Aasmani showcases the film's lead duo, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside the ensemble cast, including Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor.

Following the release of the songs Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the makers of Siddharth Anand's thrilling aerial action film Fighter have now released the track, Heer Aasmani.

This song showcases the film's lead duo, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside the ensemble cast, including Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor. Heer Aasmani pays tribute to the valor and dedication of Air Force pilots. Netizens have praised the songs and said that it gives the vibes of patriotism.

Watch song:

One of them wrote, "Nabhah Sparsham Deeptam from an Indian Air Force Brat...whose family has given 61 years of Service to the IAF and our great nation. Jai Hind this song is going to motivate the youth to join the IAF." The second one said, "I think this song is for all pilots. It best describes our emotions for flying and our aircraft. Proud to be a pilot."

The third person commented, "This song is not just a song it's a clear statement of those "veer jawans" that want to die for their country. Hrithik has come back with his new style, action nd love of the vatan." The fourth one said, "This song is a special tribute to the Indian airforce. Only true Army lovers can feel this melodious song."

The music for this song has been given by the renowned duo Vishal-Shekhar, featuring vocals by the talented B Praak, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The director of the film, Siddhant aid, "Heer Aasmani is a track that's dedicated to the special squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an air force pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground."