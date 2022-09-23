Search icon
Hazel Keech pens heartfelt note thanking paps for 'not scaring' her son Orion at Mumbai airport

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech took to Instagram and thanked the paps for 'keeping a safe distance and not scaring my son.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, who is married to former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, recently returned back to Mumbai with her son Orion. When she arrived at the airport, paps maintained a safe distance because of her little one.

Later, Hazel took to Instagram and thanked the paps for their behavior. She wrote, “Thank you to all the press and media guys today for keeping a safe distance and not scaring my son. It was because of this show of consideration and respect I was comfortable posing for pictures.”

Former Indian cricket and star of the World Cup 2011 triumph, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child earlier in January 2022. The couple decided to name their child Orion Keech Singh on the occasion of Father's Day, June 19. 

Not only did the couple give the world first glimpses of their child, but Yuvraj also revealed why he decided to name his son 'Orion' and there's an interesting story behind it. On the occasion of Father's Day, his wife Hazel Keech penned a special note for Yuvi, which also had a special mention about Orion's grandfather, Yograj Singh. 

Yuvraj took to his social media handles and shared a couple of photos of his son, revealing that they've named him Orion Keech Singh. 

"Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh," Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. "Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," he wrote further, along with the hashtag #HappyFathersDay. The couple was blessed with their first baby boy earlier on January 25. 

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Yuvraj revealed the story behind how it struck to him, that their child should be named 'Orion'. 

"Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about," said Yuvi. 

Meanwhile, his wife Hazel Keech penned a special note for hubby Yuvraj on his first Father's Day, since becoming a proud daddy. She shared an adorable picture of Orion lying on his father's chest, along with a heartwarming caption. 

 

 

 

