'Have delivered Rs 100 crore film as a director before': Kangana Ranaut on 'Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda'

Actor Kangana Ranaut had made her directorial debut with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' in 2019 after which she recently announced a standalone sequel 'Manikarnika: The legend of Didda'. On January 25, as Manikarnika completed 2 years of release, Kangana said that she would love to direct despite her hectic schedule unless she gets someone better to do the job.

For the uninformed, Kangana who had worked in 'Tanu Weds Manu' had told Aanand L Rai to maintain the same crew that had worked on the first part for the sequel and has said that she plans to do the same for the Manikarnika series.

Kangana told The Times of India, "I had told Aanand ji that it is everybody’s efforts from the smallest person to the biggest, so try and stick to the same crew. I will apply the same rule when it comes to my film."

Speaking about directing the film herself, Kangana said, "I have delivered a Rs 100 crore film as a director with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. So, I will try and keep myself as the director unless I find someone better than me for this job. Obviously, I will be more than happy to just act as an actor because I have lots of responsibilities in terms of other projects that Manikarnika productions are going to announce. The pressure is a lot but I do believe that I can do a lot. So, I'm looking for someone to direct but if not then I am there, I will definitely do it."

'Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda' will go on floors next year after Kangana fulfills her previous commitments. "This year I will be finishing my earlier commitments and then I will start the pre-production of 'Aparajita Ayodhya' in July. It is dependent on the seasons, so we have to shoot accordingly. I can simultaneously do pre-production of two projects and roll with two films in 2022. This is the plan right now but let’s see how things go, it is a creative process," Kangana added.

On the work front, the 'Panga' actress will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'Thalaivi'.