Kangana Ranaut promises to make 'life miserable' for those who got her account restricted by 'chacha' Jack Dorsey

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter account and claimed that her account was restricted after her provocative remarks about the creators of 'Tandav'. Kangana had said in a now-deleted tweet that it was 'time to take their heads off', for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the Amazon Prime series.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Twitter and said that the "liberal community" reported her account and got it restricted by "chacha" Jack Dorsey, Twitter's co-founder, and CEO.

Kangana tweeted, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai (My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime), magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi (I will make your life miserable)."

Check out her tweet here.

Earlier, Kangana had slammed the series, calling it "Hindu phobic, atrocious and objectionable". "The problem isn't just the Hindu phobic content, it's also creatively poor and deprived, atrocious and objectionable on every level hence deliberately placed controversial scenes. Put them in jail not just for criminal intentions but also for torturing the viewer #tandavwebseries," the actress tweeted from her verified account on Monday.

In another tweet, Kangana slammed Ali Abbas Zafar and wrote in Hindi, "Where will you be left to apologize? They cut the throat straight away, jihadi countries remove fatwa, Libru media performs virtual lynchings, you will not only be killed but that death will also be justified @aliabbaszafar do you have the courage to make fun of Allah?"

On Tuesday, Kangana had clarified her tweet. She said, "Jo libru dar ke maare mummy ki god mein ro rahe hai, woh yeh padh lein. Maine tumhara sir kaatne ke liye nahi kaha, itna toh main bhi jaanti hoon ki insects ya worms ke liye pesticide chahiye hota hai (The liberals who are scared and crying to their mothers must read this. I did not ask for you to be beheaded. Even I know that insects and worms need pesticide)."