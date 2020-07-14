Have always tried to choose films having no reference points, done this deliberately: Ayushmann Khurrana

Headlines

Asense Interior Shines: 5 Outstanding Transformations Redefining Interior Design in Bangalore

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Is Google Banned in Vietnam? (Google ban in Vietnam)

1,200 International education leaders from 20 countries will meet in Delhi in October, here’s why

MotoGP Bharat 2023 in Noida: Venue, dates, routes, how to reach and everything else

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asense Interior Shines: 5 Outstanding Transformations Redefining Interior Design in Bangalore

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Is Google Banned in Vietnam? (Google ban in Vietnam)

Diabetes: 7 symptoms that occur in eyes

Top 5 Indian batters in latest ICC ODI rankings

10 Undefeatable forts of  India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

Once Dev Anand's heroine, this actress was called Dawood's girlfriend, Pakistani spy; producer who rejected her was shot

Nayanthara angry at Atlee for making Jawan a 'Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film', may not return to Bollywood: Report

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Have always tried to choose films having no reference points, done this deliberately: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says he has always opted for films that have no reference point and that he has done so deliberately.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 08:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was on a slight break post shooting for back-to-back films is yet to start shooting for his upcoming films. Due to the pandemic, the shooting for the films have been stalled and the announcements for the same haven't been made yet. Now during an interaction with IANS, Ayushmann revealed that while choosing a film, he takes up roles which have no reference points and it's a deliberate move.

The multitalented actor stated, "I have always tried to choose films that have no reference points and I have done this deliberately. I have gravitated towards handpicking social dramas in my quest to give the audiences films that can hopefully impact change in mindset, communities and of course attitude."

Ayushmann also said, "These so-called taboo topics were hardly touched upon by our industry because we generally, consciously, like to shy away from speaking publicly about these issues."

The Bala actor also revealed that diverse subjects are needed and both country and Bollywood should be vocal about it. Ayushmann shared, "We aren't very vocal about some important and real issues that we should actually be talking about and discussing more often. I have always felt that bringing such topics out in the open will help us grow as a country."

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo in which he was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film marked his reunion with Vicky Donor helmer and first outing with Big B. The film streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio AirFiber in India, plans start at Rs 599, 1000 mbps speed at Rs 3999, check details

Vicky Kaushal talks about lack of family films being made today, says 'If I jog my memory...'

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Is Instagram Banned in India? (Instagram Ban in India)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE