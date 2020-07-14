Have always tried to choose films having no reference points, done this deliberately: Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana says he has always opted for films that have no reference point and that he has done so deliberately.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who was on a slight break post shooting for back-to-back films is yet to start shooting for his upcoming films. Due to the pandemic, the shooting for the films have been stalled and the announcements for the same haven't been made yet. Now during an interaction with IANS, Ayushmann revealed that while choosing a film, he takes up roles which have no reference points and it's a deliberate move.

The multitalented actor stated, "I have always tried to choose films that have no reference points and I have done this deliberately. I have gravitated towards handpicking social dramas in my quest to give the audiences films that can hopefully impact change in mindset, communities and of course attitude."

Ayushmann also said, "These so-called taboo topics were hardly touched upon by our industry because we generally, consciously, like to shy away from speaking publicly about these issues."

The Bala actor also revealed that diverse subjects are needed and both country and Bollywood should be vocal about it. Ayushmann shared, "We aren't very vocal about some important and real issues that we should actually be talking about and discussing more often. I have always felt that bringing such topics out in the open will help us grow as a country."

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo in which he was seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film marked his reunion with Vicky Donor helmer and first outing with Big B. The film streamed on Amazon Prime Video.