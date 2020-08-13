'Have absolutely no faith in Mumbai Police probe': Sushant Singh Rajput's father writes to SC

After Bihar Police and accused Rhea Chakraborty submitted their statements to Supreme Court (SC) in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, now Sushant's father KK Singh has filed his answer in the SC.

In his statement, KK Singh said questioned the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police in the case and requested handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). KK Singh said that the Patna Police has questioned 10 people after registering the FIR back in July, while the Mumbai Police have not yet filed an FIR in the case.

On the issue of registration of the FIR, it has been said that the issue of jurisdiction of police does not arise in the initial time of the investigation. KK Singh clarified that he has absolutely no faith in the Mumbai Police investigation.

On Wednesday, after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statements against Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, the family had also issued a hard-hitting letter.

In the letter, penned in Hindi, the family wrote about four daughters and their youngest son, Sushant. It read as (translated), "The first daughter had magic, someone came and took her away to a foreign country. The second one played for the national cricket team while the third one did a study on the law. The fourth daughter did a diploma in fashion designing. The fifth one was Sushant, who was 'mannat' of his mother. Whole life the family did not take anything from anyone, neither harmed anyone."