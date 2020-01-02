Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic: The love story you didn't know about

As the world welcomed a new year, Hardik Pandya introduced his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic to the world, and within a few minutes, he also announced their engagement in the filmiest way possible. "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged," he wrote sharing a slideshow of their photos. But did you know how did this love story begin?

According to different reports, Hardik and Natasa, ironically, met each other at a nightclub and instantly fell in love. Hardik even introduced Natasa to his family when Natasa visited his family to celebrate Diwali together. Natasa had also accompanied Hardik to a few of his cricket parties and is a favourite among Pandya's friends. Thus, it is no surprise that the two put a ring on it.

While introducing Natasa, Hardik had called her 'firework' and the two were dressed to party. They even got engaged on a cruise, in the middle of an ongoing party with friends.

Take a look:

For the uninitiated, while Hardik is an Indian cricket team player, Natasa is most remembered as the girl in Badshah's DJ Wale Babu. She was a part of Bigg Boss 8 and has made various cameos in movies like Ajay Devgn's Action Jackson and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Natasa also famously appeared in Fukrey Returns song O Meri Mehbooba.