Hansal Mehta questions need to conduct polls amid COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut is confused 'if Maharashtra has a lockdown'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, on Monday, questioned the necessity of conducting elections in the country amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his Twitter, 'Scam 1992: The Hansal Mehta Story' director wrote, "When the country is at war with an enemy that is only mutating and debilitating its population are elections really necessary? Is power more important than human lives? Obvious answer but I'm asking nevertheless."

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut took a jibe at authorities amid speculations that yet another lockdown is imminent in Maharashtra.

"Can anyone tell me if Maharashtra has a lockdown? Semi lockdown? Fluid or fake lockdown? What is going on here? Noone seems to be wanting to make decisive decisions. Changu Mangu gang fighting with existential crisis To be or not to be while every moment hanging like a sword," Kangana tweeted.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also reacted to reports of an impending lockdown in Maharashtra and expressed concern for daily wage labourers.

"My heart goes out to the daily wage earners. Y shld shops be shut? I can understand theatres/ malls bng shut but y shops & labour? Wasnt one migrant worker crisis enough? Y allow #politicalrallies & #ipl but not the poor to earn their living. Dark days ahead," Krishnamoorthi tweeted.

"#lockdown is not the solution. #caution and #vaccination is. Let our poor not suffer anymore pls," she added in a separate tweet.

Kangana, Hansal Mehta, and Krishnamoorthi's reaction came at a time when India reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have registered a steady rise in coronavirus positive cases.

For Kangana, on the work front, the release of her upcoming film 'Thalaivi' has been postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The film was slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on April 23. A new release date is yet to be announced.