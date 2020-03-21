'Guilty' writer Kanika Dhillon gets mistaken for Kanika Kapoor by Twitter user who wants her jailed

Guilty writer Kanika Dhillon was in for a shock yesterday when a user on Twitter called her out and said that she should be jailed. The user mistook the writer for singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

"Faila diya na tumne sabko aur apne aap ko celebrity bolte hai aise irresponsible log lanat hai tumpe jail me dalo isko #kanikakapoorcriminal (So you did end up infecting people. And you call yourselves celebrities, so irresponsible. Shame on you. You should be jailed)," the user wrote.

Kanika replied to the tweet, visibly taken aback and said, "Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa (Sir the virus has entered your brain. Will you jail all Kanikas? Your name is Suraj but your head is in darkness. Switch on that light inside your head. Spread love, sit at home, wash hands with soap."

For the uninformed, Dhillon is the writer of films such as Manmarziyaan, Judgementall Hai Kya and others while Kapoor is the singer of superhit songs such as Chittiyan Kalaaiyaan and Baby Doll. Kapoor had announced on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and returned from London to Lucknow a few days back. Several Twitter users have since called the singer out for not putting herself in quarantine immediately after her return.

In addition to this, Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash to submit a report within 24 hours on the parties attended by Kanika and identify and isolate people who attended said parties.